Balancer Price Reaches $6.16 (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $302.62 million and $3.48 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $6.16 or 0.00022310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 56,642,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,155,118 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

