Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $58.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Ball Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $88.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

