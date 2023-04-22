Bank of America Lowers Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Renault from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.68.

RNLSY stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

