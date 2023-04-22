Bank of America Trims Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Target Price to $108.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

