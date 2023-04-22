Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. Bank of Queensland has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.
About Bank of Queensland
