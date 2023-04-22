Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. Bank of Queensland has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

About Bank of Queensland

(Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.