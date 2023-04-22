Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 430 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 430 ($5.32) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.01) to GBX 499 ($6.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.30) to GBX 570 ($7.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.62) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 480.43 ($5.95).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 481.80 ($5.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 313 ($3.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 528.80 ($6.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 456.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 424.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,792.45%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

