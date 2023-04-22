Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.83 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $377.49 million and approximately $22.83 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,615,298 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars.

