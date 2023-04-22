Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.12 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Beldex has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $220.60 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.14 or 0.06740290 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00061810 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.