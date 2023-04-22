Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 7.1%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.80. 1,127,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,605,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $903.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 194,478 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

