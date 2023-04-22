Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Cut by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

NYSE:BIO opened at $467.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

