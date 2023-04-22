BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.75

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.00. BioCorRx shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 580 shares traded.

BioCorRx Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

BioCorRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.