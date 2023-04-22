BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 659,500 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 1,519.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BIT Mining by 66.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BTCM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. 73,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. BIT Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.87.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BIT Mining will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet.

See Also

