Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27.61

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $27.61 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00135435 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00053792 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00034860 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001368 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

