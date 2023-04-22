BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $615.51 million and approximately $45.79 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004467 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003841 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001181 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $37,196,723.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars.

