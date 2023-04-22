BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $36.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BJRI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CL King boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.43 million, a P/E ratio of 184.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.