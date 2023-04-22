BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $36.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BJRI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CL King boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.43 million, a P/E ratio of 184.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

