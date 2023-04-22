BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.71

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.52. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 121,600 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.