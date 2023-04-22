BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.71

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.52. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 121,600 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after buying an additional 678,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,360,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 504,639 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 703,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 328,256 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

