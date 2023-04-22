Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Insider Sells A$16,848.00 in Stock

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Get Rating) insider Ross Warner sold 624,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$16,848.00 ($11,307.38).

Ross Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Ross Warner sold 710,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$20,590.00 ($13,818.79).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Ross Warner bought 418,661 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,978.49 ($8,710.40).

On Friday, March 10th, Ross Warner bought 169,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$5,577.00 ($3,742.95).

Blue Star Helium Stock Performance

About Blue Star Helium

Blue Star Helium Limited operates as an independent helium exploration and production company in Australia. The company was formerly known as Big Star Energy Limited and changed its name to Blue Star Helium Limited in April 2020. Blue Star Helium Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

