BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) a C$130.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$130.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$109.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CP opened at C$110.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$86.42 and a 1-year high of C$111.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.7266754 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

