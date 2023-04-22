Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 46,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 42,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Boqii Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Institutional Trading of Boqii

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,310,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.67% of Boqii at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

