Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,970,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 31,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

BRF Stock Up 0.8 %

BRFS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 334,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,770. BRF has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $970.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of BRF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 240,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of BRF by 193.4% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,023,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 674,703 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRF Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.95.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

