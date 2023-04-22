Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 4,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

