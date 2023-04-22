Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) PT at $22.28

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.28.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

