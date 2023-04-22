Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target at $7.21

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth $38,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth $53,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

