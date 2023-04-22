Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) PT at $291.54

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 15,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.16 and its 200-day moving average is $267.93. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $292.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.