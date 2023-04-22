Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Target Price at GBX 303.57

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.57 ($3.76).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.59) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.02) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($59,740.32). Insiders purchased a total of 144 shares of company stock worth $37,502 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group Price Performance

About SSP Group

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 254.80 ($3.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.94. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 283.80 ($3.51).

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.