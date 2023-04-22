Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) PT at $530.00

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $530.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

ZURVY opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 27.43 and a current ratio of 27.43.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

