Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.9 %

BRO opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

