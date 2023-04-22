BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) PT Lowered to C$3.85 at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.15 to C$3.85 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTBIF opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.