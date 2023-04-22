BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) PT Lowered to C$3.85 at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.15 to C$3.85 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTBIF opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

