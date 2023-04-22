Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $1,105.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,105.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $689.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $690.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $730.76. Cable One has a 12-month low of $609.85 and a 12-month high of $1,464.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 57.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cable One by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

