Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Update

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.04.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The firm had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.13%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

