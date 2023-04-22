Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CP opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

