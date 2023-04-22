CannabisCoin (CANN) Market Capitalization Hits $526,745.52

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $526,745.52 and $0.70 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,269.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00315370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.00561543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00444736 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

