Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

