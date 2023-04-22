Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

