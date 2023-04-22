Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 196.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $247.55 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.27. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.