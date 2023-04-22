Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 31.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

