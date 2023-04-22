Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $44.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

