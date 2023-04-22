Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 4.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.82% of Devon Energy worth $331,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. 5,510,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,131. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

