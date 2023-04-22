Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 48.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. 5,906,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.92. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

