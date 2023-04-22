Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 26,037 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.39. 1,724,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

