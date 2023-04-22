Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CRLFF opened at $5.48 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.
