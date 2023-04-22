Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. State Street Corp grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,083,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CATY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

