CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $200.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $240.00.

CDW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.13.

CDW Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CDW by 20,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 787,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 784,008 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,994,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,992,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CDW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after buying an additional 287,957 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

