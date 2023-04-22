Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a focus stock rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.62.

CVE stock opened at C$23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

