Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,800 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $79,069.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CPF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 146,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,862. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

