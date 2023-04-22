Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

CVCY stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $193.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.