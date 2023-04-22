Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.37 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $75.53 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 670,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

