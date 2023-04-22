CFOAM Limited (ASX:CFO) Insider Acquires A$21,946.87 in Stock

CFOAM Limited (ASX:CFO – Get Rating) insider Gary Steinepreis bought 10,973,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,946.87 ($14,729.44).

CFOAM Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89.

CFOAM Company Profile

CFOAM Limited, through its subsidiary, CFOAM LLC, produces and sells carbon foam products in the United States. The company offers CFOAM carbon foam products, which are inorganic carbon materials manufactured from coal, pitch, or lignin feedstock. Its carbon foam products are used in various markets, including energy absorbing, aerospace tooling, fireproof wall core material, energy absorbing structures, blast protection systems, exhaust systems, and hot structures, as well as thermal protection systems, and structural panels for EMI shielding and RADAR-absorbing application.

