Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SCHW. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

