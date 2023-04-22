Charlie’s (CHUC) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Charlie’s to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million $4.81 million -10.00 Charlie’s Competitors $267.65 million -$99.45 million -5.66

Charlie’s’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 8.40% 69.27% 25.33% Charlie’s Competitors -10.60% -78.33% 24.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Charlie’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 210 563 808 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 109.34%. Given Charlie’s’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.66, meaning that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charlie’s beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

